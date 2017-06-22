Sports Listen

Entertainment News

Bernie Mac, Snoop Dogg to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 7:12 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, “Weird Al” Yankovic and late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin will be receiving stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame next year.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the 2018 honorees Thursday.

Other recipients include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taraji P. Henson, RuPaul, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and Lynda Carter.

Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood and Mary J. Blige are also part of the Walk of Fame’s class of 2018.

So are business magnate Richard Branson and Steve Jones, the former The Sex Pistols member turned radio host.

Anyone can nominate a celebrity for Walk of Fame star consideration.

Selections are made by a Chamber of Commerce committee.

Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsoring studios must pay $40,000 for each star granted.

The Associated Press

