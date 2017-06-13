Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Bill Cosby jury to…

Bill Cosby jury to hear more of his deposition testimony

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL R. SISAK June 13, 2017 12:22 am < a min read
Share

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial will start its second day of deliberations by hearing more of Cosby’s testimony in the accuser’s related lawsuit.

Jurors will reconvene Tuesday morning after deliberating for four hours Monday night.

The case has sparked debate over celebrity, race, power and gender. But the brisk story laid out by prosecutors has focused mostly on what happened one night in 2004 at Cosby’s suburban Philadelphia home.

Andrea Constand says she was drugged and molested. Cosby says they enjoyed a mutual “petting” session.

Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Constand chose to return to court for closing arguments Monday after giving more than seven hours of testimony. Cosby did not take the stand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Bill Cosby jury to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.