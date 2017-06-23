Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Billy Joel returning to…

Billy Joel returning to NY hometown to speak at graduation

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 6:28 am < a min read
Share

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Fifty years after he finished short by one English class credit from graduating high school, Billy Joel is returning to his Long Island hometown to speak at this weekend’s commencement ceremony.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2tTNDc3 ) the 68-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be among the speakers at Saturday morning’s graduation for Hicksville High School’s Class of 2017.

The six-time Grammy Award winner didn’t graduate with the class of 1967 because he had fallen shy by one English credit. But he returned for the 1992 graduation ceremony and received his diploma, telling the audience, “I can finally pull myself out of this dead-end job I have and start working on a career with a real future.”

Joel is in the midst of a tour.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Billy Joel returning to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.