Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Celebrity chef Darren Simpson…

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dies in Australia

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 10:11 pm < a min read
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — Celebrity chef Darren Simpson’s family say he has died in Australia.

Northern Ireland-born Simpson was 21 when he became Britain’s youngest ever Young Chef of the Year. He appeared in Australians televisions’ “My Restaurant Rules,” ”Live This,” and “Ready Steady Cook.” He was also a widely published food writer.

The chef’s nephew Matt Simpson posted on Facebook that his uncle had died on Thursday. Media reports says he died near his home at Byron Bay north of Sydney. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

Australia’s LifeStyle Channel says in a profile Simpson won the prestigious Young Chef of the Year award, open to all British chefs under the age of 25, within two years of landing his first job as a chef.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Celebrity chef Darren Simpson…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.