Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Chicago dedicating 9-story mural…

Chicago dedicating 9-story mural to bluesman Muddy Waters

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 9:47 am < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago plans to dedicate a nine-story mural to blues music legend Muddy Waters before the city’s annual blues festival this weekend.

The mural is downtown, on the corner of State and Washington streets. Thursday’s dedication is scheduled to feature a performance by the Muddy Waters Legacy Band, which features two of Waters’ sons. Musicians Billy Branch and Che “Rhymefest” Smith also are scheduled to be there, along with Brazilian muralist Eduardo Kobra, who created the artwork. Three artists helped Kobra complete the mural over two weeks.

Waters is known as the father or king of blues music in Chicago. He died in 1983 at age 70.

The Chicago Blues Festival runs from Friday through Sunday in Millennium Park.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Chicago dedicating 9-story mural…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.