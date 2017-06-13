Sports Listen

Chris Harrison sorry for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ suspension

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:15 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ host Chris Harrison says he’s sorry for “any inconvenience and disappointment” to the cast, crew and fans of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which has been put on a production hold amid misconduct allegations at the filming site in Mexico.

Harrison tells ABC News in a statement that the decision by producer Warner Bros. to halt production on the ABC reality show was made with the “safety and care of the cast and crew of our show” in mind. Warner Bros. spokesman Paul McGuire says the company is investigating the accusations and will take “appropriate responsive action.” Neither Harrison, nor McGuire offered any detail on the accusations.

The spinoff of “The Bachelor” was shooting its fourth season. It was set to premiere next month.

