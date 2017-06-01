Sports Listen

Clinton: Trump unleashed ‘dangerous’ level of hate

By STEVE PEOPLES June 1, 2017 7:23 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton says President Donald Trump has unleashed a level of vitriol and hate that is “incredibly dangerous.”

The former Democratic presidential nominee lashed out at the Republican president as she reflected on the 2016 campaign during a Thursday appearance at book industry conference in New York City.

Clinton says Trump encouraged his supporters to express their anger verbally and physically during the campaign. She likened the president’s strategy to that of leaders in Bosnia and Rwanda who enflamed cultural tensions to win power.

Clinton says of her loss that “I’m fine as a person but I’m worried as an American.”

Trump condemned Clinton earlier in the week for blaming her loss on weakness in the Democratic Party and a hostile media. She did not repeat those comments Thursday.

