Comey testimony plays out on TV with partisan spin

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive coverage of former FBI Director James Comey’s Senate testimony on Thursday gave Americans time to pause and focus on the slowly-unfolding story about President Donald Trump and Russian involvement in the presidential campaign. There was no rest for the partisan spinners, however.

Broadcast networks cast aside their regular schedules for three or four hours, and cable news stations talked full-time on the topic. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said that Capitol Hill hasn’t seen a day like this in years.

But even as commentators kept quiet and listened to Comey, the story of his testimony was relentlessly molded online and through onscreen messages highlighting much of what he said.