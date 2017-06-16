Sports Listen

NBC to air Jones interview despite efforts to ‘distract’

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 9:12 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News vowed Friday to go ahead with Megyn Kelly’s report on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Sunday, despite his “efforts to distract and ultimately prevent” its airing.

The network said that it remains “committed to giving viewers context and insight into a controversial and polarizing figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right.”

The story, scheduled to air Sunday evening, has NBC being buffeted from both sides. Jones has said he believed it will be a “fraud,” and said he would release an unedited version of the interview that he recorded. Meanwhile, parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre have urged NBC not to give him airtime because he’s theorized the shooting could be a hoax.

Jones’ website, Infowars.com, touted the availability of the unedited interview, but it was not online as of Friday morning.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack told The Associated Press that the story on “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” will be edited with the sensitivity of its critics in mind.

