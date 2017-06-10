Sports Listen

Contemporary art exhibition documenta 14 opens in Germany

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 5:40 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — A building of books and a curtain made from reindeer skulls are two of the installations on show at this year’s documenta exhibition of contemporary art.

The 14th edition of the 100-day show opens Saturday in Kassel, Germany, with a million visitors expected by Sept. 17.

Curated by Adam Szymczyk, the exhibition has a twin show this year in Athens that runs until July 16.

One of the most striking installations, the Parthenon of Books by Argentine artist Marta Minujin, is a work in progress. Visitors are invited to contribute to its construction by donating formerly or currently forbidden books.

http://www.documenta14.de/en/

