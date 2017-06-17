Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Cosby's lawyer, judge clash…

Cosby’s lawyer, judge clash as jury pushes patience, clock

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL R. SISAK June 17, 2017 1:18 am < a min read
Share

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Deliberations in Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial are pushing into Father’s Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.

But lawyers for the man once known as America’s Dad say they’ve had enough. They repeatedly asked a judge for a mistrial on Friday.

Judge Steven O’Neill refused, saying there’s no precedent to halt the jury’s work.

Cosby lawyer Brian McMonagle says jurors might think they have to deliberate until “the cows come home.”

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Deliberations resume Saturday. Jurors have been working for 52 hours since getting the case on Monday.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004 at his home near Philadelphia. He maintains it was consensual.

Cosby thanked fans and supporters as he left court Friday.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Cosby's lawyer, judge clash…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.