Cosby’s lawyer, judge clash as jury pushes patience, clock

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Deliberations in Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial are pushing into Father’s Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.

But lawyers for the man once known as America’s Dad say they’ve had enough. They repeatedly asked a judge for a mistrial on Friday.

Judge Steven O’Neill refused, saying there’s no precedent to halt the jury’s work.

Cosby lawyer Brian McMonagle says jurors might think they have to deliberate until “the cows come home.”

Advertisement

Deliberations resume Saturday. Jurors have been working for 52 hours since getting the case on Monday.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004 at his home near Philadelphia. He maintains it was consensual.

Cosby thanked fans and supporters as he left court Friday.