Envoy Angelina Jolie urges better treatment of refugees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Actress and U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie says the way people treat refugees, the majority of them women and children, is a measure of humanity.

Jolie spoke Tuesday in Kenya to mark World Refugee Day. She spent time with more than a dozen girls who are refugees from conflicts in Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia and Congo.

Kenya is home to nearly 491,000 refugees from conflicts in neighboring countries.

A Kenyan court recently stopped the government from closing what had been the world’s largest refugee camp, Dadaab, and sending more than 200,000 people back to Somalia. The court said the government had not proved Somalia is safe for refugees to return.