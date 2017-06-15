Sports Listen

Erendira Wallenda plans helicopter stunt over Niagara Falls

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:06 am < a min read
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Thursday morning’s performance comes on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised high-wire walk over Niagara Falls.

Plans call for Erendira (AR’-en-deer-uh) Wallenda to be tethered by her waist as she performs a series of maneuvers on a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300 feet (91 meters) above the water. At one point she’ll hang from her toes. At another, her teeth.

The Wallendas say the stunt will break a height record Nik Wallenda set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250 feet (76 meters) above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

The Niagara County Legislature set aside $35,000 for the act last month.

