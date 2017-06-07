Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Eric Trump calls father's…

Eric Trump calls father’s critics ‘not even people’

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 7:02 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Trump says critics of his father are “not even people.”

President Donald Trump’s son told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he’s “never seen hatred like this” and “morals have flown out the window” when it comes to attacks against his father.

Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he says is “imploding.” He calls Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez “a total wackjob.” Trump says Democrats “have no message of their own” and are trying to obstruct “a great man” in his father and his family.

The DNC didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to an email seeking comment.

Advertisement

Trump also criticized the news media, which he says is “out of control.”

Trump and his brother, Donald Jr., are running the family company with their father in the White House.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Eric Trump calls father's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Wyoming Army National Guardsman dons warpaint during training

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.