Fergie is no longer in the Black Eyed Peas, sort of

NEW YORK (AP) — Black Eyed Peas leader will.i.am says in a recent interview that Fergie is no longer in the group, but later adds the songstress “will always be a Pea.”

Will.i.am’s interview with Ahlan! magazine caused a frenzy online Thursday with the indication that Fergie was no longer a member of the pop group. A day later, will.i.am said in a statement: “Fergie is family and will always be a Pea. She is focused on her solo album which we fully support.”

In the interview, will.i.am says that “nobody is replacing Fergie” and that the Black Eyed Peas are working on a new project. He said former Pussycat Doll leader Nicole Scherzinger would be featured on the project but didn’t say how much involvement she would have.