Film spotlights Holocaust survivor’s search for US soldier

By PHILIP MARCELO June 8, 2017 12:39 am < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — A Holocaust survivor’s search for a U.S. soldier who comforted him when his Nazi concentration camp was being liberated is the focus of a new documentary.

“Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross” tells the story of a Boston resident who survived five years in Nazi death camps and went on to help at-risk youths, while searching for the American soldier who left a lasting impression.

Ross eventually met the family of the late Lt. Steve Sattler after his search was featured on the TV show “Unsolved Mysteries” in the 1980s.

Ross attended the first screening of the new film Wednesday evening with his family and members of the Sattler family.

Ross’ son says he hopes audiences appreciate the impact that simple acts of kindness can have on others.

