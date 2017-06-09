Sports Listen

For Hayek, ‘Beatriz at Dinner’ gives voice to immigrants

By LINDSEY BAHR June 9, 2017 1:09 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Miguel Arteta says it is a sign of what he calls the “very bad times” that Salma Hayek doesn’t get more leading roles.

The actress stars in his new film, “Beatriz at Dinner,” in which she plays a Mexican healer who clashes with a wealthy real estate developer played by John Lithgow.

The film has evoked many comparisons to Donald Trump’s America. The script takes on differing viewpoints on capitalism, greed, immigration and the environment over the course of one tense dinner.

Hayek is earning raves and early Oscar-buzz for her performance, but she was also excited to give voice to the immigrant community.

“Beatriz at Dinner” is now playing in limited release.

