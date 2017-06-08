Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Frank Lloyd Wright, born…

Frank Lloyd Wright, born 150 years ago, still fascinates

By BETH J. HARPAZ June 8, 2017 5:01 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday marks 150 years since the birth of America’s best-known architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. But his innovative designs continue to fascinate the public, from New York’s circular, sculptural Guggenheim museum, to the famous Fallingwater house over a waterfall in the Pennsylvania woods, to his modernist Wisconsin home, Taliesin, which served as a laboratory for his ideas.

Events marking the anniversary include an exhibit opening Monday at New York’s Museum of Modern Art called “Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive,” which looks at artifacts including drawings, 3-D models and even TV interviews with Wright, who cultivated publicity for his projects and reputation.

Elsewhere, some of the dozens of Wright sites open to the public around the country are offering special tours or other programs.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Frank Lloyd Wright, born…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.