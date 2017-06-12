Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Girl uses 'Hunger Games'…

Girl uses ‘Hunger Games’ to rescue friend with leg wound

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:09 am < a min read
Share

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl used what she learned about creating a tourniquet from “The Hunger Games” to rescue her friend.

The Gloucester Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tbHTKE ) Mackenzie George was playing in a Gloucester marsh with friends June 3 when she slipped and cut her calf open. Megan Gething jumped in to action and tied a pair of shorts around her friend’s leg to slow blood loss, using a tip she learned from the young adult science fiction novels.

Megan says all that was going through her mind was helping “Kenzie.”

The injured girl was transported to a hospital, where doctors were able to rule out muscle or nerve damage following surgery.

Advertisement

Mackenzie’s father says doctors expect a complete recovery in a month.

The Georges say they’re thankful for Megan’s help.

___

Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Girl uses 'Hunger Games'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips a Mall tent event

Today in History

1987 Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.