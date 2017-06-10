Sports Listen

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 2:33 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara of New York.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted by French Open tennis.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and James Lankford, R-Okla.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

