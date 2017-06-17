Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Angus King, I-Maine; Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rubio; Sekulow.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sanders; Rubio; Sekulow.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Rodney David, R-Ill.; Sekulow.
