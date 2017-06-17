Sports Listen

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 3:52 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Angus King, I-Maine; Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rubio; Sekulow.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sanders; Rubio; Sekulow.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Rodney David, R-Ill.; Sekulow.

