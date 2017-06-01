Sports Listen

Italy: Art restorers unveil masterpiece damaged in winter

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 10:43 am < a min read
MILAN (AP) — After more than four months of work, the Brera Art Gallery in Milan unveiled on Thursday a fully restored Donato Bramante painting after it suffered damage due to excessive dryness over the winter.

The oil-on-panel 15th century masterpiece “Christ at the Column” was the most important of about 40 paintings damaged when the Brera’s humidity control system failed during a rare dry, cold spell in January.

None of the paintings lost color or suffered permanent damage, said chief restorer Andrea Carini.

“Christ of the Column” had long ago been dubbed a “chronic patient” due to its fragility, as paint does not cleave well to wood.

The restoration work allowed experts to look underneath the paint using infrared and see previously unknown details, said Paolo Borghese, another Brera restorer. That included Bramante’s fingerprints on Christ’s bellybutton and at the tips of his hair, indicating the artist had used a technique to smudge the paint that was gaining popularity in his era.

The Brera has installed a state-of-the-art climate stabilizing on Bramante’s work to help avoid similar emergencies in the future.

