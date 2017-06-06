Sports Listen

John Stamos, Beach Boys to headline July 4 concert in DC

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 9:51 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor John Stamos will host the annual July Fourth concert outside the U.S. Capitol — and pull double duty as the drummer for the Beach Boys.

Organizers of the concert announced the lineup Tuesday. The Beach Boys will perform with Stamos on drums and guest vocals from Mark McGrath.

Other performers include Motown legends the Four Tops; Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi of the Blues Brothers; country star Trace Adkins; Chris Blue, a past winner of “The Voice”; and Broadway star Phillipa Soo, formerly of “Hamilton.” Actress and singer Sofia Carson will perform the national anthem.

The free concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol precedes the July Fourth fireworks display on the National Mall. Known as “A Capitol Fourth,” it will air live on PBS.

