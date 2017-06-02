Sports Listen

Kathy Griffin and lawyer to discuss Trump photo fallout

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:09 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video she and celebrity photographer Tyler Shields posted on Tuesday. The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for posting the images.

The 56-year-old comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday’s images.

