Katy Perry opens up on livestream about suicidal thoughts

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 7:34 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Katy Perry opened up about having suicidal thoughts during a marathon weekend livestream event.

During a tearful YouTube session with Siri Singh from Viceland’s “The Therapist,” Perry said Saturday that she felt “ashamed” that she’s thought about taking her own life.

The pop star has been livestreaming herself since Friday, filming her life for anyone with an internet connection to see. She’s been doing yoga, hosting dinner parties, sleeping, applying makeup and singing, of course.

The YouTube event is a promotion for her new album “Witness.” The livestream will culminate in a free concert Monday in Los Angeles for 1,000 fans.

