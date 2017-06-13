Sports Listen

Los Angeles museum acquires rare 16th century painting

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:58 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rare 16th century painting that’s been in private hands for more than 4 centuries and in Britain for nearly 250 years has been acquired by the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

“Virgin With Child, St. John the Baptist, and Mary Magdalene” will be the Getty’s first work by Parmigianino, who painted and made prints in Italy during the late Renaissance.

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday (http://lat.ms/2rWlPFR ) that the sale was contingent on whether a British buyer stepped forward to make a competitive offer. An export license allowing the Parmigianino to leave Britain was deferred in February to allow British institutions a chance to bid for the work, but the deferral expired Friday.

Art News put the value of the painting at more than $31 million.

