Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Special Program: Listen online at 7 p.m. tonight for our live broadcast of the Congressional Baseball Game. Click the play button on our Listen Live page.

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Man pleads guilty after…

Man pleads guilty after fatal shooting at TI show venue

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 6:34 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A hip-hop podcaster has pleaded guilty to gun charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a popular New York concert venue before a T.I. performance.

Daryl Campbell entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

The May 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza happened just before T.I. was to perform. A bodyguard of rapper Roland Collins, who performs as Troy Ave, was killed in the shooting. Three other people, including Collins, were wounded.

Campbell is known professionally as Taxstone. He pleaded guilty to two gun charges, admitting illegally possessing a firearm from another state. Authorities say that gun was used to kill Ronald McPatter.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

A judge asked him if he used the weapon. He said he did not.

Campbell remains in custody. He faces up to 10 years in prison. No sentencing date was set.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Man pleads guilty after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.