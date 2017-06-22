Sports Listen

Manson follower, longest-serving female inmate, seeks parole

By DON THOMPSON June 22, 2017 12:26 pm < a min read
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A parole hearing has resumed for convicted killer Patricia Krenwinkel, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, after officials investigated whether battered women’s syndrome affected her state of mind at the time of the notorious murders.

Parole commissioners postponed the proceeding in December while officials investigated the issue.

It resumed Thursday at the California Institution for Women east of Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old Krenwinkel was previously denied parole 13 times for the 1969 slayings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people.

The next night she helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary in what prosecutors say was an attempt by Manson to ignite a race war.

Krenwinkel is the longest-serving female inmate in California.

A possible decision by the parole panel to release her could be blocked by Gov. Jerry Brown.

