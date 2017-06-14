Sports Listen

Mother of Cuban-born superstar Gloria Estefan dies at 88

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 3:24 pm < a min read
MIAMI (AP) — Gloria Estefan says her mother, Gloria Fajardo, has died at age 88.

The Grammy Award-winning singer announced the death on her Instagram account Wednesday.

Estefan says her mother died Tuesday. She didn’t give a cause of death, but in previous Instagram posts, family members said Fajardo had been in the hospital for more than a month.

Fajardo was a Cuban teacher who fled with her husband to the United States in 1959 and settled in Miami when Fidel Castro rose to power and Estefan was only a toddler.

Fajardo received a standing ovation at one of her last public appearances, the February debut concert of Gloria Estefan’s daughter.

In addition to Estefan, Fajardo is survived by a second daughter, Estefan’s two children, and Estefan’s grandson.

The Associated Press

