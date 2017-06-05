Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'MTV Beach House' returning…

‘MTV Beach House’ returning to New Jersey shore

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:48 am < a min read
Share

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — “MTV Beach House” is returning to the New Jersey shore.

The Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2rC3ITM ) reports taping will take place for less than a week at a house in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Township. The taping gets underway Thursday during an MTV Beach House Festival featuring MisterWives and Kyle and others at a park.

“MTV Beach House” is more about music, and not the drama associated with the “Jersey Shore” reality show taped in Seaside Heights, which debuted in 2009.

It will be hosted by Nessa, Cody Christian and Chico Bean. An MTV spokesman says no one from MTV or the production company will be living at the house.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'MTV Beach House' returning…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.