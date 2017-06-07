Sports Listen

Naomi Alderman’s ‘The Power’ wins women’s fiction prize

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 2:28 pm < a min read
LONDON (AP) — British author Naomi Alderman has won the international Women’s Prize for Fiction with gender role-reversal thriller “The Power.”

Alderman, a prize-winning novelist and online games designer, was awarded the 30,000 pound ($39,000) prize at a ceremony in London Wednesday for her novel, in which girls and women suddenly discover they have the power to electrocute people at will.

Television executive Tessa Ross, who chaired the judging panel, praised Alderman’s “brilliantly imagined dystopia — her big ideas and her fantastic imagination.”

Alderman beat five other finalists: Canada’s Madeleine Thien, U.S. writer C.E. Morgan, Britain’s Linda Grant, Nigeria’s Ayobami Adebayo and Britain’s Gwendoline Riley.

Founded in 1996, the prestigious prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world. It is officially named the Baileys Women’s Prize after its cream-liqueur sponsor.

