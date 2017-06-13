Sports Listen

NBC’s Brokaw challenges journalists to expose fake news

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 6:02 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News’ elder statesman Tom Brokaw is challenging fellow journalists to write more about the scourge of “fake news.”

The longtime anchorman said he has a longtime friend who believes blatantly false stories even though Brokaw demonstrates to him that they’re not true. The 77-year-old Brokaw, longtime anchor at NBC’s “Nightly News” before stepping down in 2004, accepted an award from Syracuse University on Tuesday.

Brokaw says the amount of false stories in the news ecosystem doesn’t get enough attention.

He said the lesson of the last election for journalists is too many were covering the story from the top down instead of the bottom up — meaning they need to get out in the country and find out what people are thinking.

