Newtown parent won’t view NBC interview of Alex Jones

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:20 am < a min read
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A parent of one of the children killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shootings says she won’t view the Megyn Kelly interview of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that aired Sunday on NBC.

Nicole Hockley’s 6-year-old son, Dylan, was among the 20 children and six educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. She said Monday she won’t watch the interview for “obvious” reasons.

Jones has called the school shooting a hoax. In the interview, he never gave a direct answer when Kelly pressed him to admit he was wrong.

Relatives of the shooting victims have called Jones’ comments hurtful and say he has encouraged people to harass them.

The interview was a segment on “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

