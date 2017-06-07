Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Oliver Stone: Megyn Kelly…

Oliver Stone: Megyn Kelly didn’t know her stuff with Putin

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 3:46 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Film director Oliver Stone, whose series of conversations with Vladimir Putin airs next week on Showtime, says he watched Megyn Kelly interview the Russian president on NBC and concluded that “he knew his stuff and she didn’t.”

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim shot back that no one at NBC is interested in Stone’s thoughts on journalism.

And by the way, Oppenheim added, “Please let him know I don’t think he’s made a decent movie since the early ’90s.”

Kelly interviewed Putin for the debut of her newsmagazine on Sunday. Stone’s conversations air over four hours on Showtime next week.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Oliver Stone: Megyn Kelly…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Wyoming Army National Guardsman dons warpaint during training

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.