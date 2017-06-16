Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Ontario securities watchdog bans…

Ontario securities watchdog bans former mogul Drabinsky

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 3:43 pm < a min read
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s securities watchdog says former Broadway theater mogul Garth Drabinsky has been permanently banned from becoming a director or officer of a publicly traded company in Canada’s largest province.

He and business partner Myron Gottlieb served several years in prison for fraud that resulted in the demise of now-defunct Livent Inc. The company was behind the hits “Phantom of the Opera” and “Ragtime.”

The Ontario Securities Commission made the announcement Friday. The Tony award-winning producers were both convicted in 2009 of two counts of fraud each for a book-cooking scheme.

Livent was once the largest live theater company in North America. It owned or controlled theaters in New York, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver and its Broadway productions won 14 Tony Awards and were nominated for dozens more.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Ontario securities watchdog bans…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.