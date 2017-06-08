Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Opening statements expected in…

Opening statements expected in murder-for-hire retrial

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 5:33 am < a min read
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Opening statements are expected in the third trial of a newlywed bride accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband.

Prosecutors and attorneys for 34-year-old Dalia Dippolito are expected to present their statements Thursday to a jury of three men and three women.

The case drew national attention when a video of her alleged 2009 solicitation to an undercover police officer went viral and was shown on the television show “Cops.” In the video, Dippolito says she is “5,000 percent” sure she wants her husband killed. Her attorneys say she was coerced.

A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence were overturned on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury.

Advertisement

The trial is expected to take about two weeks.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Opening statements expected in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor backflips off ship during swim call

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.