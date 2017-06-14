Sports Listen

Playwright A.R. Gurney, author of almost 50 plays, dies

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 6:31 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A.R. Gurney, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright whose work offered a window into the inner lives of the upper-crust white Anglo-Saxon Protestants he grew up among, has died. He was 86.

Gurney’s agent Jonathan Lomma says Gurney died Tuesday at his home in Manhattan. No cause of death was given.

Among his more well-known works are “The Dining Room,” for which he was named a Pulitzer finalist for drama in 1985, “Love Letters,” and “The Cocktail Hour.” He was a prolific writer, producing almost 50 plays during his career along with a number of musicals and three novels.

Gurney, born in Buffalo, New York, is survived by his wife; four children; eight grandchildren, and a brother and sister.

