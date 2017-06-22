Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Prince Harry says no…

Prince Harry says no one in royal family wants throne

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 6:17 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry has suggested that no one in the royal family really wishes to rise to the throne.

Harry says in an interview with Newsweek magazine that it is duty, rather than desire, that prompts the family to continue serving the British people. The prince says that the House of Windsor is “not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people.”

Harry also revealed his distress at having to walk behind his mother’s coffin as a 12-year-old child following her death in a 1997 car accident. Harry and other members of the family, including his 15-year-old brother Prince William and his father Prince Charles, walked behind the hearse in full public view.

Harry says no child “should be asked to do that under any circumstances.”

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Prince Harry says no…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.