Protesters again storm ‘Julius Caesar’ performance

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 11:16 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Protesters again have stormed the stage of a New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” which depicts a Trump look-alike character being assassinated.

Police say 26-year-old Javanni Valle, of Brooklyn, and 28-year-old Salvatore Cipolla, of Oceanside, Long Island, were arrested on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges Sunday evening during the Public Theater production’s last performance in Central Park.

Information on their lawyers wasn’t available. The two were given desk appearance tickets.

Apparent video of the incident shows a man rushing the stage shouting “Liberal hate kills!” and “Goebbels will be proud!” before he is grappled by security and pulled away.

On Friday, a 24-year-old activist was arrested after she rushed the stage shouting “Stop leftist violence!”

Both Delta and Bank of America both pulled their sponsorship of the Public Theater.

