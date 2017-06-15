Sports Listen

Q&A: What would happen if the Bill Cosby jury deadlocks

By MARK SCOLFORO June 15, 2017 1:47 am < a min read
After three days, the jury in entertainer Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial still has not reached a verdict.

Experts say that if jurors notify the judge they’re deadlocked, he’s likely to direct them to keep trying to come to a unanimous decision.

Judges also have the authority to remove a juror, but it would have to be for more than the fact that a juror simply refuses to join those in the majority.

The 79-year-old Cosby is facing three felony indecent assault charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

He’s accused of drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

Jurors have been deliberating for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday. They’ll resume deliberations Thursday.

