Raf Simons wins both top fashion honors at CFDA awards

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 11:26 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Raf Simons of Calvin Klein has won both top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

The Belgian designer won the top awards for womenswear and menswear at Monday’s ceremony.

Fashion’s glittery awards ceremony also had a somewhat political bent this year, reaching outside the industry to honor feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards, and actress Janelle Monae for their efforts toward women’s equality. The three were presented the Board of Director’s Special Tribute.

The ceremony, hosted this year by Seth Meyers, brings together a host of designers and top celebrities. The evening’s presenters included Nicole Kidman, Armie Hammer and Kerry Washington.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
