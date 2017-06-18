Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Reports swirl about Beyonce's…

Reports swirl about Beyonce’s twins, but no confirmation yet

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 2:43 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are Beyonce and Jay Z parents again?

Mum’s the word from the parents and their reps, even though reports are flying that the much-anticipated twins have made their arrival.

Several outlets have published reports with no official confirmation. Even Beyonce’s father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday.

Beyonce and Jay Z are usually tight-lipped about their personal lives and waited years to release footage of their wedding and weeks to confirm the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, who is now 5.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

They announced she was pregnant with twins in an Instagram post in February. The pregnancy forced Beyonce to bow out of the Coachella music festival in April.

Representatives declined to comment.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Reports swirl about Beyonce's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.