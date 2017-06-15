Sports Listen

‘Rocky’ statue reopens outside Philadelphia Museum of Art

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 9:19 am < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yo, tourists! The Rocky statue in Philadelphia is open again, and ready for your selfies.

The statue of the fictional boxer is located near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone runs up the steps while training for big fights in various “Rocky” movies.

The statue was off-limits to tourists at the end of April while crews tore down a temporary stage erected for the NFL Draft. Then it was taken off limits for two weeks while the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation worked to improve the surrounding area.

Access to the statue reopened Wednesday.

