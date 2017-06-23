Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Ron Howard hopes to…

Ron Howard hopes to honor ‘great work’ done on Han Solo film

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 12:38 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Howard says he hopes to honor the great work that’s already been done on the Han Solo film and help to deliver on its promise.

The Oscar-winner has only been in the pilot’s seat on the Star Wars spinoff film for a day but is not wasting any time making his passion for the franchise known.

Howard tweeted Thursday night that he was “beyond grateful” to add his voice to the Star Wars universe after being a fan since May 25, 1977, when the original hit theaters. He saw it twice that day.

The “Apollo 13” helmer was announced as the replacement director after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project over creative differences deep into production. Filming will resume July 10 for a May 2018 release.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Ron Howard hopes to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.