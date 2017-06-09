Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » S. Korean pop singer…

S. Korean pop singer released from hospital after overdose

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:53 am < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. has been released from a Seoul hospital after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.

His medical setback came after he was indicted on charges of smoking marijuana last year before he entered the country’s police force to serve his mandatory military service. The drug is illegal in South Korea and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has reportedly suspended him.

T.O.P., whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, told reporters Friday he was “sorry” as he left the hospital in a wheelchair and wearing a white mask.

T.O.P. is a member of the boy band Big Bang, which has a large following in Asia.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense News Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » S. Korean pop singer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.