Sculpture to honor ‘Beautiful Mind’ mathematician Nash, wife

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 3:08 pm < a min read
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) — A sculpture honoring famed mathematician John Nash and his wife will be erected in the New Jersey town where they spent their last years.

NJ.com reports West Windsor has commissioned an artist to build the statue at Nash Park, which was dedicated in honor of the Nobel Prize winner.

Nash was widely renowned for his brilliance and eccentricity. He gained fame outside academia thanks in part to the Academy Award-winning 2001 film “A Beautiful Mind,” which chronicled his struggle with schizophrenia. Russell Crowe played him in the movie. Jennifer Connelly played his wife.

Nash and his wife, Alicia Nash, were killed in a taxi crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2015.

The sculpture is expected to cost around $160,000 and take 18 months to complete.

