Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Summer of Love concert…

Summer of Love concert pits San Francisco against promoter

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:06 pm 2 min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s not all love in the commemoration of the Summer of Love.

Plans for a free concert in Golden Gate Park to mark the iconic summer’s 50th anniversary have turned into a war of words between the city of San Francisco and an independent concert promoter.

The city’s Recreation and Park Department announced this week it will host the “Surrealistic Summer Solstice,” a four-hour jam “featuring over 40 legendary musicians” on June 21. The lineup includes members of Jefferson Airplane, the Grateful Dead and other bands of that era, who will perform in front of the park’s landmark Conservatory of Flowers. The Victorian-era glass greenhouse will be illuminated in a psychedelic tapestry of lights to kick off a nightly lightshow that will run through October.

“The Summer of Love symbolizes the free spirit of San Francisco and a generation of civic rebellion,” former Mayor Willie Brown said in the city’s statement, which was released Tuesday and worded to address criticism of the event. “This is exactly why the City of San Francisco should take the lead in organizing this event to once again demonstrate the same fortitude our city has today, just as we did in the 1960s.”

Advertisement

That sentiment is not shared by promoter Boots Hughston, who has twice had permits denied by the Recreation and Park Department to hold a similar event in the park. The city first rejected a request for a June 4 “Summer of Love 50th anniversary” concert saying Hughston had made “numerous misrepresentations” about security and crowd control leaving them concerned about public safety. A week ago, the city denied a renewed request for the concert to take place Aug. 27, saying Hughston had advertised the event before getting his permit.

“This is their way of usurping our event,” Hughston said. “The depths these guys are going to to try to stop our event is unbelievable.”

The city did not immediately return calls for a direct comment to Hughston’s accusation.

Hughston, who has organized other large concerts in Golden Gate Park, called the Summer of Love controversy a shame.

“It’s a commemoration of peace and love and compassion, and here we are in a huge fight,” he said.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Summer of Love concert…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.