Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Teacher's photo showing LGBT…

Teacher’s photo showing LGBT pride next to Trump goes viral

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 6:46 pm < a min read
Share

Rhode Island’s Teacher of the Year is drawing attention for his display of LGBT pride in a photo-op with President Donald Trump.

The photo from Nikos Giannopoulos’ visit to the Oval Office in April shows the teacher wearing a rainbow pin on his suit jacket and he is casually waving a lacey black fan alongside Trump, who is smiling and seated at his desk, and a standing first lady.

Giannopoulos posted the photo to his Facebook page on Thursday, and it has been shared thousands of times on social media.

In a previous post, Giannopoulos said he wore the pin “to represent my gratitude for the LGBTQ community” and brought the fan “to celebrate the joy and freedom of gender nonconformity.”

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Trump met with Teacher of the Year winners on April 26 at their traditional White House visit.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Teacher's photo showing LGBT…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.