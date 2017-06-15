Sports Listen

Tensions rise as Bill Cosby jury struggles to reach verdict

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL R. SISAK June 15, 2017 1:43 am < a min read
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — As deliberations in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial continue into a fourth day, nerves are frayed, patience is shot and no one is certain when it will all end.

Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.

Some jurors appeared angry and even the judge has sounded exasperated at times.

The sequestered jury has been at it for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday.

They’ve paused a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby’s decade-old admissions that he fondled accuser Andrea Constand after giving her pills at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

