The Latest: Bill Cosby back in court for jury deliberations

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 8:59 am 2 min read
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at the courthouse for the second day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old comedian is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He says the encounter with 44-year-old Andrea Constand was consensual.

Cosby was accompanied by his spokesman into the Montgomery County Courthouse outside Philadelphia on Tuesday. The jury is set to reconvene after deliberating for four hours Monday night. Jurors want to hear more excerpts from a deposition Cosby gave as part of Constand’s civil suit against him.

Constand testified last week that Cosby gave her pills that left her unable to resist his assault. Cosby did not take the stand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

12:20 a.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial will start its second day of deliberations by hearing more of Cosby’s testimony in the accuser’s related lawsuit.

Jurors will reconvene Tuesday morning after deliberating for four hours Monday night.

The case has sparked debate over celebrity, race, power and gender. But the brisk story laid out by prosecutors has focused mostly on what happened one night in 2004 at Cosby’s suburban Philadelphia home.

Andrea Constand says she was drugged and molested. Cosby says they enjoyed a mutual “petting” session.

Constand chose to return to court for closing arguments Monday after giving more than seven hours of testimony. Cosby did not take the stand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

For more on Cosby, including trial updates, historical photos, videos and an audio series exploring the case, visit http://www.apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial

